Dream on: Millennials want regular nap breaks and pets at work as part of the new office reality

With over a third of UK workers on the brink of burnout, new research shows that half of all millennials want regular naps during their office day as office occupancy reaches its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Moreover, one in 5 millennials want to bring their pets into the office: with many getting used to spending time with their furry friends and playing with them at least twice during the working day, they’re now struggling to part ways.

What’s more, nearly a third are drawn to the idea of an on-site gym and almost one in four would welcome a rooftop bar to gather on for post-work drinks, suggesting that when looking to return to the office, people are looking for a purpose-driven space and a value alignment between their personal lives and work.

Lucy Minton, co-founder and COO of Kitt, which carried out the survey, Lucy Minton, said that “the pandemic has completely transformed what we expect from work, particularly for millennials, and those on the entry end of the job market.”

Minton told City A.,M. today: “With the line between home and the office becoming harder to distinguish, people are looking for a company that provides them with a space that reflects the new ways of working and replicates the various luxuries of their home.”

“To stay ahead of the curve, companies need to think creatively about fun and meaningful office benefits.” Lucy Minton

The survey also revealed intriguing differences across levels of seniority in what people want and need right now.

While entry-level employees are focusing on the social perks, senior members are more concerned with making their office more Zen – with (26 per cent) seeking meditation areas and in-house therapists (18 per cent).

What’s more, while 39 per cent of entry-level staff think casual clothing in the office is a must-have, directors think it’s an absolute no go, with only a quarter (26 per cent) agreeing that it should be allowed.

“Many people have used the pandemic to re-evaluate their priorities and when it comes to the office, the ‘where’ is less important than the ‘why’. We are no longer looking for a space to work from, but for a hub that encourages meaningful connections and helps us reconnect after two years apart,” said Minton.

“This is the real reason teams will return to the office – so that they can laugh, make real eye contact and enjoy each other’s presence – because as humans, we are wired for human connection,” she concluded.