Podcast is the new radio for mature millennials

Podcasts have well and truly entered the mainstream, with a quarter of Brits counting themselves as regular listeners.

Though this figure from Ofcom’s annual podcast survey has remained the same from 2021, it shows how what was first regarded as a lockdown trend has now become a consumer norm.

“Podcasts have entered the mainstream. We’re now more likely to listen to podcasts than to listen to CDs, and 19.1m listen every week”, said Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Whatever your passion or interest, someone will offer the perfect listen for you, and that goes for investments as well as everything else”.

The biggest users behind podcasts are mature millennials, aged 25-34, and Ofcom found that nearly half of people (48 per cent) said they listened to shows in order to learn something new or improve understanding of something they already know about. A quarter of people said they listened to the radio less as a result.

Just last week, London AIM-listed podcast provider Audioboom sounded off its first quarter with record revenues, up 107 per cent to $19.7m (£15.1m). This was thanks to booming monthly downloads.