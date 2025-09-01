What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London September 2025

London has a full schedule of events this September, offering a variety of activities. For sports fans, the city is a playground with everything from big matches to a chance to play a new sport yourself. For food and culture lovers, you can find special restaurant deals, lively fairs, and unique cultural celebrations happening all over the capital. It’s a month packed with fun things to do for everyone!

Arts and Culture

Tours of The Mansion House

4 September, 19 September and 24 September

Step inside one of the City’s best-kept secrets! The Mansion House, a breath-taking Grade I listed Georgian masterpiece, is the official residence and office of the Lord Mayor of London, and it’s now opening its doors for exclusive guided tours, offering a rare opportunity to explore a historic building that’s usually closed to the public.

Location: Mansion House

Thursday 4 September at 1pm, visit here to book or for more information

Friday 19 September at 12pm, visit here to book or for more information

Wednesday 24 September at 1pm, visit here to book or for more information

Life Drawing Class

23 September, 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Join 2B Or Not 2B Collective for a life drawing class in the beautiful Victorian setting of Guildhall Art Gallery. All skill levels are welcome to this two-hour session, which provides light guidance in the first half and longer, self-paced poses in the second. All art supplies and a complimentary drink are included in your ticket. It’s adult-only and wheelchair-accessible.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery

For more information visit here

Open House Festival 2025

13 – 21 September

Be ready to explore London’s mix of ancient and modern buildings for FREE during Open House Festival 2025. This month, you can celebrate London’s architecture and neighbourhoods by exploring a wide range of spaces in the city, including historic buildings, livery halls, private homes and modern marvels. Don’t miss out on fascinating tours and talks led by experts.

Location: Multiple locations

For more information visit here

Goldsmiths’ Fair 2025

23 September – 5 October

For more than 40 years, Goldsmiths’ Fair has been the ultimate destination to discover and buy exceptional contemporary jewellery and silver. Each year, this fair brings together the finest jewellers and silversmiths from across the UK. You’ll find incredible craftsmanship, distinct styles and stunning pieces made with precious metals.

This is your chance to meet the makers, hear their stories, and find a one-of-a-kind treasure to take home. Join this fair for a unique experience, complete with a program of talks and special exhibitions.

Location: Goldsmiths’ Hall, London EC2V 6BN, UK

For more information visit here

Sheep Drive and Livery Fair

28 September

As part of the celebration, explore the Livery Fair on Queen Street and Queen Street Place, where you can learn about the history and charities of the event, watch expert blade shearing, and see some rare breed sheep. Hosted by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen, this unique event highlights the enduring contributions of London’s livery companies, from their historic trades to their vital charitable efforts today.

Location: Southwark Bridge

For more information visit here

Westminster Abbey Tour

Now Available

Step into history and explore Westminster Abbey, one of Britain’s most important churches. Wander through the iconic nave, royal tombs and cloisters, admiring centuries of art and memorials during a guided tour. It’s your chance to discover the final resting places of kings, queens, poets and scientists, from Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots to Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

For more information visit here

Dining in London

Kids Dine for FREE at The Ivy

Now – 5 September, Monday to Friday

Kids can eat FREE during the school holidays at The Ivy! To celebrate the summer holidays, your little ones can enjoy a complimentary meal from their Children’s Menu or Children’s Breakfast Menu, available Monday to Friday until 5th September. Receive one complimentary kids’ meal per adult main ordered, available Monday through Friday during the summer holidays. Perfect for allowing yourself a moment of luxury during the week.

Location: 20 New Change, London EC4M 9AG

For more information visit here

Tiffin Tree

Open Every Day from 7:30am to 11:00pm

Enjoy Indian cuisine and expert hospitality at Tiffin Tree through their unique tiffin service, offering an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of tasty home-cooked Punjabi dining. Presenting a new menu and selection of thoughtfully curated regional delicacies. Specifically including those served in stacked containers that bring nostalgic flavours of India to your table together with world leading desserts.

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon chai.

Location: Vane Street, London, SW1P 2PA

Reserve at book@tiffintree.com or visit www.tiffintree.com

White Mulberries

Open Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 5:00pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8:00am to 6:00pm

Located in the stunning, glass-roofed of Hay’s Galleria near London Bridge, this charming coffee shop offers high-quality coffee and a delicious menu of breakfast and lunch items. Known for their specialty toasts and signature toasted banana bread, it’s a perfect spot to relax and refuel in Central London.

Location: Hay’s Galleria, Tooley Street, SE1 2HD

Sports and Activities

Mini Games at The Garden at Cardinal Place

1 – 14 September, 11:00am to 2:00pm

Mark your calendars, Mini Games are coming to Victoria! Join for some FREE friendly competition with spike ball, cornhole and swing ball, all in one location. Be ready to challenge your friends and show off your skills all at The Garden at Cardinal Place!

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Landsec, Cardinal Place and Blue Orchid Hospitality.

Location: 98 Victoria Street, SW1E 5JL (up the escalators by Marks & Spencer)

Book your spot here

Bucketball at New Street Square

15 to 28 September

This FREE game comes once again but in New Street Square, bringing pure fun for everyone and the perfect summer activity for friends, family and colleagues to enjoy. Gather your group for a unique, laugh-out-loud experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to challenge your aim and bring on the laughs!

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Landsec, New Street Square and Blue Orchid Hospitality.

Location: New Street Square, EC4A 3BF

Keep an eye on www.londonsportsfestival.com for bookings.

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

27 September, 9:30am to 11:00am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and brunch, with a breath-taking panoramic view of Tower of London, the River Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga practice with a relaxing brunch, perfect for socialising, enjoying delicious food, and sharing your experiences with others. Connect with fellow yogis, unwind, and create lasting memories this September.

Location: 100 Minories London EC3N 1LA

Book your spot here

Padel at Hay’s Galleria

Now – 24 October, 6:00am to 10:00pm

Due to popular demand, London Sports Festival announced they will be keeping this court open until 24 October. You can enjoy a game of padel amid the historic architecture and vibrant atmosphere of Hay’s Galleria for longer. It’s a stunning indoor spot, perfect for playing with friends, colleagues or family. You’ll find yourself surrounded by charming shops, cafes and restaurants within the galleria itself, making it an ideal destination for a full day out.

All equipment is provided. Please note that only players wearing sports shoes are permitted on the court. This court is wheelchair accessible.

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with London Bridge City.

Location: 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD

Book your spot here

