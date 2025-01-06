What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On In London January 2025

With fewer crowds jostling for space this January, you can explore iconic landmarks and world-class museums at your own pace. Many of London’s most celebrated attractions are free to enter, making it an incredibly affordable and enriching experience.

Discover the magic of London in winter – a time of unique charm and captivating beauty.

Wellbeing

Yoga at The Skyline London

25 January, 9:30 onwards

Escape the city bustle and find tranquillity with Rooftop Yoga & Brunch at The Skyline London. Immerse yourself in breath-taking panoramic views while experienced instructors guide you through a rejuvenating yoga session suitable for all levels. Afterward, savour a delicious brunch as you soak in the city’s vibrant energy, creating an unforgettable blend of wellness and indulgence.

For more information on this event and to book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1130302939519?aff=oddtdtcreator

Walk along London’s parks

London’s parks offer a welcome escape from the city’s bustle, even in winter. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through one of these green spaces, such as Hyde Park, St James’s Park or Regent’s Park. Breathe in the fresh winter air and take in the beauty of the surroundings.

Art, Music and Culture

January Blues Festival 2025

3 January 2025 – 31 January 2025

This is a popular annual event in London that celebrates the blues music genre and typically features a diverse lineup of blues artists performing at various venues across the city.

Located at 229 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PN

Visit https://www.seetickets.com/tour/january-blues-festival for details

London Short Film Festival

17 – 26 January

This festival showcases a collection of short films from 17 to 26 January and aims to present a diverse range of cinematic works that explore various themes and storytelling styles. Viewers can expect to encounter thought-provoking narratives, innovative visual techniques, and emotionally resonant experiences.

Visit https://www.shortfilms.org.uk/ for more information on films and dates.

Frameless Immersive Art Exhibition

Now – 31 March, 6 Marble Arch, W1H 7AP

This London exhibition is an immersive art experience near Marble Arch featuring a dynamic collection of contemporary artworks displayed digitally, often with interactive elements. Visitors can lose themselves in this ever-changing environment, making it a popular destination for art enthusiasts and those seeking a unique London experience.

For ticket information and dates visit https://frameless.com/tickets-and-prices/

VOGUE: Inventing the Runway

Now – 26 April

This immersive exhibition located at 12 Lewis Cubitt Square, N1C 4DY explores the history of the fashion runway show. Drawing from Vogue’s extensive archives, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through time, showcasing how runway shows have evolved from intimate gatherings in couture salons to the spectacular, global events they are today. Through captivating visuals, interactive displays, and insightful commentary, the exhibition delves into the creativity, innovation, and cultural impact of the runway show, celebrating its role in shaping the world of fashion.

For more information visit https://lightroom.uk/whats-on/vogue-inventing-the-runway/#book

Hamilton Musical

At Victoria Palace Theatre

Experience the phenomenon that took Broadway by storm! Hamilton, the award-winning musical sensation is at the Victoria Palace Theatre in the West End. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this ground-breaking masterpiece reimagines the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a captivating blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop music. Book your tickets at https://hamiltonmusical.com/london/#/?month=2025-01 and witness this revolutionary theatrical experience first-hand.

Food and Drink

Tiffin Tree Restaurant

Now Open

This new London dining location is the perfect way to start the new year. At Tiffin Tree, experience Indian cuisine and hospitality with its unique tiffin service, offering an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of tasty home-cooked Punjabi dining. Enjoy thoughtfully curated regional delicacies, including those served in stacked containers that bring nostalgic flavours of India to your table.

Be sure to reserve your table by emailing book@tiffintree.com or visit www.tiffintree.com, located at Vane Street / Rochester Row, London, SW1P 2PA

Cocktail Masterclass for Two

Elevate your cocktail-making skills with a luxurious masterclass at a renowned Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London. Begin with a welcome Bellini and enjoy a delicious sharing platter while expert mixologists demonstrate their craft. Then, step behind the bar and learn to create both classic cocktails and your own unique concoctions, gaining valuable insights and tips along the way. This unforgettable experience is ideal for couples or groups of up to 10 guests.

For more information click here

The Jazz Café

A legendary live music venue located in Camden Town, London, renowned for its intimate setting and diverse line-up of performers. From emerging jazz musicians to established hip-hop artists, the café has hosted a wide range of talent, making it a cornerstone of the vibrant Camden music scene for many years.

For more information on the artists and dates visit https://thejazzcafe.com/whats-on/

606 Club

A popular jazz club in London known for its intimate atmosphere and high-quality live music. As they showcase nightly performances by some of London’s finest jazz musicians, it is a favourite among both locals and tourists. This club has also been featured in several publications, including Time Out London and The Guardian for their exceptional music, atmosphere, and music scene.

To learn more information click here

London in January offers a unique charm. While the festive season may have passed, the city still buzzes with excitement. Enjoy the iconic Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, soak up breath-taking views from Greenwich Park or the Sky Garden, and recreate the famous Beatles album cover at the Abbey Road crossing. Explore Tower Bridge and delve into its fascinating history or simply wander through vibrant public spaces like Trafalgar Square. With fewer crowds and a unique winter atmosphere, January is a fantastic time to experience the heart and soul of this dynamic city. London in January offers a unique blend of culture, entertainment, and winter charm.