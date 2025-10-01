What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On in London in October 2025

What’s on in October 2025 London

As the leaves turn a golden hue, London in October is a city of stunning autumnal beauty and vibrant events. Explore the fiery foliage in the royal parks, get into the spooky spirit with a ghost tour or a Halloween party at a museum, attend a FREE Battle of Ideas event or discover the world-class art and culture at the BFI London Film Festival and Frieze London art fairs. It’s the perfect time to enjoy the city’s sights with fewer crowds and a cozy, festive atmosphere.

Art and Culture

London – Opportunities and Obstacles for Growth

Help Shape London’s Future, a FREE to attend public event.

9 October, 6:00pm to 8:30pm

This landmark event, hosted by Central London Alliance, is your opportunity to explore, discuss and debate London’s opportunities and obstacles for growth through a series of engaging panel discussions. The forum will bring together business leaders, policymakers and innovators to examine the forces shaping the capital’s future.



This public debate in Westminster is timed so that parliamentarians and others, post party conferences, can hear the public’s informed views, potentially answer pressing questions and provide food for thought. This is a FREE event attended by media.

Location: Emmanuel Centre, 9-23 Marsham Street, SW1P 3DW

Reserve your spot today here

BFI London Film Festival

8 – 19 October

Dive into the magic of the BFL London Film Festival, the UK’s most prestigious celebration of cinema. For two weeks this October, you can be among the first in the country to see highly anticipated new films, from major blockbusters to independent gems. It’s a must-attend event for any film lover looking to experience world-class storytelling on the big screen.

Location: Multiple locations

Spaces are filling up fast, secure your spot here before they’re gone.

Frieze London

15 – 19 October

Immerse yourself in the world of contemporary art at Frieze London, where top galleries from around the globe showcase groundbreaking works by today’s leading artists. Experience the excitement of “Frieze Week” and be ready to be inspired by everything from pioneering digital art installations to a free outdoor sculpture park in the heart of Regent’s Park. Don’t miss your chance to see, discover and even acquire art that is defining the future.

Location: The Regent’s Park, NW1 4NR

Secure your spot here.

East London Art Prize Late

23 October, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Get to know some of this year’s East London Art Prize shortlisted artists as they take over Whitechapel Gallery in an after-hours programme featuring a host of music, performances, workshops and screenings. Bring your friends, grab a drink, and bask in the multitude of creativity and imagination that brings together this community of east London artists.

Location: Whitechapel Gallery, E1 7QX

For more information visit here

Seasonal Activities

Ghost Stories at Peacock Theatre

30 September – 8 November

From The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson and Derren Brown’s collaborator Andy Nyman, Ghost Stories is a spine-tingling, thrilling theatrical phenomenon. After sell-out runs worldwide, it returns to London and haunts the Peacock Theatre this Halloween for a strictly limited six-week season.

Enjoy the spooky season with £25 tickets to Ghost Stories with promocode CLA25 or click on the following link to access the discount directly Sadler’s Wells

Book now, tickets are disappearing fast…

Location: Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, WC2A 2HT

Halloween at the Museum

31 October, 7:00pm to 12:00am

This Halloween, step into the Natural History Museum for an evening of after-hours fun. Dance among dinosaur skeletons at a silent disco, explore the galleries by moonlight and get up close with the museum’s spookiest specimens. It’s a night full of science and entertainment, where you can experience one of London’s most iconic buildings like never before.

Book your spot today here

London Ghost Walks

October, starting at 7:00pm

Ready to explore London’s darkest secrets? Join a ghost walk with Richard Jones, the city’s leading authority on the paranormal. Having conducted tours since 1982 and authored 22 books, his walks offer a rare glimpse into the capital’s most haunted history.

Keep an eye out for bookings and click here for more information.

Sports and Wellness

London Sports Festival

Now – October

London Sports Festival is a unique festival of sporting installations and activations across the capital in some of London’s most iconic locations together with hidden streets and leafy backwaters. It is a place where workers, residents and visitors can enjoy the capital and build lasting relationships through sport throughout the summer and beyond.

Padel at Hay’s Galleria

Until 24 October, 6:00am to 10:00pm

Enjoy a game of padel amid the historic architecture and vibrant atmosphere of Hay’s Galleria. A stunning indoor spot, perfect for playing with friends, colleagues or family. You’ll find yourself surrounded by charming shops, cafes and restaurants within the galleria itself, making it an ideal destination for a full day out.

Thanks to brand-new lighting installed at the Hay’s Galleria padel court, they’re welcoming more players to their evening sessions. Whether you’re a seasoned player or looking to try something new, they’ll see you on the court whether day or night. All equipment is provided. Please note that only players wearing sports shoes are permitted on the court. This court is wheelchair accessible.

Courtesy of Central London Alliance in partnership with London Bridge City

Location: 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD

Book here

Padel at Tower Hill

Until 26 October, 8:00am to 7:15pm

Take part in the world’s fastest growing sport in front of the iconic Tower of London, a unique experience in the Capital. Grab your friends, family and colleagues for an unforgettable match on the court.

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality, M&G, with support from Tower Hamlets.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EE

Book here

Padel Table Tennis

Until 26 October, 8:00am to 8:45pm

A new up and coming sport at Tower Suites Walkway or Mansion House! Think table tennis but with additional opportunities to bounce the ball off the walls around you. Held outdoors, each booking session is 45min long and is suitable for up to 4 players. All required equipment will be provided for you.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY – Tower Hill and Tower Gateway stations are only a short walk away

Book here

Part of Sports Fest in Aldgate.

Pickleball

Until 26 October, 8:00am – 8:45pm

The pickleball action continues as London Sports Festival’s pickleball court is extending its time until 26 October. Located near St. James’s Park (Palmer Street), this court is the perfect opportunity to have some friendly competition with friends, colleagues or family. If you haven’t played this popular new sport yet, now’s your extended chance to come on down to Westminster for some exciting games and to discover your new favourite sport.

Location: St. James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Book your spot today here

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality, M&G, Optimiser and Padel Affair.

Rooftop Yoga Class at The Skyline London

25 October, 9:30am – 10:30am with brunch after

Looking for a unique way to start your day? The Skyline London’s rooftop yoga class provides a tranquil setting for a refreshing practice. With incredible views and plenty of sunlight, it’s the ideal spot to clear your mind and energise your body. Afterward, enjoy a delicious brunch to complete your morning of wellness.

Location: The Skyline London, 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Book your spot today here

F1 Arcade

Every Friday, 7:30 pm-10:30 pm

F1® Arcade launches Sprint Social. A pure, racing action—tournament style event built to create champions! Warm up in free play, then go head-to-head with bragging rights on the line. For £30, enjoy flatbreads throughout the evening and a welcome drink on the house.

Every Friday, at F1 Arcade St Paul’s, between 7:30 pm-10:30 pm, take to the cockpit, fire up friendly rivalries and battle it out at every apex, on every straight.

Location – F1 Arcade, St Paul’s

Book your tickets today here