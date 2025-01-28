What you should be pouring in time for the Six Nations

IT SEEMS like every retired Rugby player has a keen interest in wine. Former England player Andrew Sheridan achieved a wine Diploma and filmed a series with me in the Rhone; Brian Moore became a wine writer and critic; Mike Tindall launched The Rugby Wine Club; and Joe Marler had me on his podcast, Things People Do, on an episode called “About Wine”. It is time for the Six Nations to commence so, whether planning a match-led drinking game or standing by the team of your choice, here is what you should be pouring during the games.



WALES

Welsh wine has had a boom in recent years, with around 35 vineyards in the country now. The oldest is Glyndwr Vineyard, founded in 1979. With a delightfully anachronistic label of knight Sir Owain Glyndwr on horseback, I recommend popping a well-chilled bottle of their Sparkling Rosé Brut (Waitrose, £23.99) to manifest a Welsh win. This bone-dry fizz of Rondo and Seyval Blanc is fresh, fruity and delicate – a satisfying contrast to the players on the pitch.



IRELAND

Vines may be tricky for Ireland but wine-adjacent are the delightfully honeyed notes of mead. Mead is a traditional beverage made from honey and water, fermented by yeast like wine, with added fruits and spices. In the case of the Kinsale Mead Co Wild Red Mead (Amazon, £25), grapes are sacrificed for the dark fruit of locally-sourced blackberries and cherries. It would pair well with sticky BBQ-style ribs but can also be treated like a sweet wine, contrasting with strong, salty cheeses or complimenting chocolate and desserts.



SCOTLAND

If Ireland is tricky, Scotland is nigh on impossible for wine, so I have admittedly fudged this one with a Scotch Royale, a twist on the classic French 75 cocktail. Any true Caledonophile is going to want a whisky, so take a dram of single malt scotch like the James Eadie Miltonduff 9-Year-Old Small Batch Single Malt Whisky (Naked Wines, £43.99) and top it up with some sparkling wine. Champagne is traditional, but I loved it with Cave de Lugny Crémant De Bougogne (Waitrose, £12.99). Let us hope the team delivers the same strength and elegance as this premium cocktail.



ENGLAND

When supporting England, we are blessed with hundreds of wineries making exceptional wines. I am going for a glass of Gusbourne, who have just partnered with Blackheath Rugby Club, the oldest in the land. This Kent based producer is one of our island’s most premium and one of my personal favourites. The delectable Fifty One Degrees North (Gusbourne.com, £195) is superb and their Blancs de Blanc (£65) is like sipping on a cloud. Win or lose, this will elevate any match.



FRANCE

Former French rugby player Gérard Bertrand is now a prolific and well-respected winemaker in the South of France. Of all his award-winning wines, his Cöte des Roses rosé (Majestic, £13.99) is my favourite. Bright summer fruits dance with grapefruit zest and the crisp, saline edge of a sea breeze. The bottle is also cleverly designed so the base looks like a rose when the bottle is turned upside down (but no throwing this bouquet when the bottle is done).



ITALY

With so much Italian wine sloshing about, a supporter is spoiled for choice. While you may want to go red – Rugby is a full-bodied contact sport, after all – but I suggest Collalbrigo Estate’s Prosecco Rosé DOC (sportingwineclub.com, £20.50). Winemaker Francesco Cosulich and his two sons have all represented Italian rugby at top levels, contribute to sporting charities and produce some lovely wines from the rolling hills of Veneto. Never has Rugby looked so pretty in pink. Whoever you will be rooting for over the coming weeks, make sure you have a suitable glass in hand to properly toast your team.

The week’s best wines – CHATEAU QANAFAR 2016 – NAKED WINES £35.99

NAKED WINES ANGEL PRICE £29.99 (SEE HOW BELOW)

NAKEDWINES.CO.UK





Wow! Naked Wines have really knocked it out of the park with this. A bold, beautiful bottle of Lebanese wine that winemaker Eddy Naim brought over as an ‘under the table’ offering at the Naked Wines Tasting Tour. It was such a hit with customers that they demanded it be added to the regular portfolio – I can see why! Sensational, full-bodied red at its best.

City AM x Naked Wines

City AM is all about savvy investment and Naked Wines are all about bringing you better wine for a better price, while supporting independent winemakers. Think of it as your online cellar that is doing some good while you drink.

Exclusive App Offer:

Download the City AM app, navigate around and tap on a Naked Wines ad to be led through to their site, which will then unlock a special £80 saving after completing a quiz.

Personalised Recommendations:

You can select wines to try, rate them, and receive tailored suggestions based on your preferences.

Money-Back Guarantee:

If you don’t like a wine, you won’t have to pay for it, and you’ll receive Naked Wines credit.

Flexible Investment Plans:

You can adjust how much you invest each month or when to receive your next case, with no long-term commitments.

• Visit the website here: nakedwines.co.uk