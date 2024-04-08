Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

What makes FuturePlus unique compared to other #Sustainability and #ESG platforms or accreditations?

No other platform quantifies intent or tracks sustainability ambition in the same way we do. With actionable insights and data, FuturePlus helps you transform your sustainability ambitions into action. We see sustainability as an ongoing commitment for businesses, not something with an expiration date or occasional check-ins for verification.

To support this, we provide ongoing assistance, advice, and resources to support you on this journey, ensuring you effectively achieve your goals. FuturePlus does more than just measure action and ambition. It also provides organisations with improvement roadmaps and guides on policy and practice, automatically generated ESG reports and plans, and access to our resource hub, which offers guidance and access to sustainability solutions.

In addition, FuturePlus Advisors provide ongoing support to organisations to ensure they have the knowledge and resources necessary to meet their stated ambitions and make ongoing improvements.

This support can take many forms, such as one-to-one conversations, conducting research, and access to online tools, tips, and guides.

The FuturePlus assessment consists of simple yet rigorous indicators aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and built on recognised sustainability standards, ESG certification indexes, and industry frameworks.

Along with our dynamic scoring system, tailored roadmaps and reports, easy-to-implement solutions, and continual support, we help every organisation drive positive change.

