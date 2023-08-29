Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Effectively Demonstrating Sustainability Ambitions Key To Unlocking More Successful M&A Deals

According to a new M&A survey from KPMG, 53% of participants reported that ESG findings have resulted in deal cancellations and 42% in purchase price reductions.

The report also discovered that almost two thirds of investors would pay a premium for companies aligned with their ESG priorities.



The challenges faced by professionals include:

Lack of robust data (59%)

Difficulty in selecting a meaningful scope for ESG due diligence (56%)

Inadequate understanding of ESG due diligence across stakeholders (56%)

Difficulties in quantifying findings (45%)

“What this report really highlights is that despite huge public pressure and a plethora of tools that allow you to measure past ESG performance, there is still precious little support being provided to businesses on how they can understand, measure, manage, improve and transparently report their past actions AND their future intent around social and environmental impact,” explains Mike Penrose, Co-Founder of FuturePlus https://www.future-plus.co.uk/)



“The responses from this survey is one of the key reasons we created FuturePlus, to offer a platform that gives any sized business or organisation the tools to record and report on their ESG and Sustainability impact and ambition, with the latter being the key to solving this problem.

“Judging people only on what they have done disincentivizes relatively new companies and those who are just starting to tackle their most pressing sustainability challenges from doing so, and makes them a less attractive acquisition target.

“They become worried that they will be judged as bad, and not inspired to do more, and by doing nothing they become less attractive to investors, customers, and potential M&A deals.

“In addition, we believe these unnecessarily complex ‘badges of honour’ that claim to demonstrate that your company takes social and environmental impact seriously disincentivizes continuous learning and Improvement. In our experience many companies obtain a ‘stamp’ or certification claiming they are good, and then stop, believing they have arrived at their destination.