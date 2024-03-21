Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

FuturePlus Helps Nobu London Portman Square to Achieve Travel Sustainable Level 3 Rating on Booking.com

FuturePlus works with hotels around the globe to help them track, measure and continuously improve their sustainability across five themes: Climate, Environment, Social, Economic, and Diversity and Inclusion

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, part of the renowned Nobu Hotels luxury hotel group, has appointed sustainability management and ESG reporting platform FuturePlus to help it track, measure and improve its sustainability performance. It is the first hotel to receive a Travel Sustainable Level 3 rating on Booking.com and other travel sites by using the FuturePlus platform to verify its commitment to sustainability.

Located in the heart of central London’s chic Marylebone area, Nobu Hotel London Portman Square features 249 guest rooms and suites, and world class dining options and is notable for its fusion of Japanese-inspired design and impeccable service.

Working with FuturePlus to identify areas for improvement across five key themes (Climate, Environment, Social, Economic, and Diversity and Inclusion), the hotel has made significant steps towards improving its sustainable operations, including working to eliminate single-use plastics from its rooms, employing water-efficient taps and showers, using 100% renewable electricity throughout the building, reducing food wastage and creating DEI initiatives through the review and enhancement of internal policies.

The FuturePlus platform has also enabled Nobu Hotel London Portman Square to establish the groundwork for further progress, by measuring what the company has achieved so far from a sustainability perspective and putting ambitions, processes and strategies in place for the coming years. It is now beginning to review its supply chain and consider ways to source items, including food and beverage, more sustainably, as well as investigating ways to create a zero-landfill ecosystem within the business.

Thanks to its work with FuturePlus, the hotel has achieved the highest possible Level 3 Travel Sustainable badge, a sustainability initiative from Booking.com that enables travellers to make more sustainable choices when booking accommodation.

In addition to Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, FuturePlus is also working with other properties in the L&R portfolio, including Strand Palace Hotel, Chewton Glen and Cadogan Gardens, as well as various other UK hotels, including Hoar Cross Hall, Sea Containers, One Hundred Shoreditch, and global properties such as Pulitzer Amsterdam, Lyle Washington DC, and Hotel du Parc Bougival. FuturePlus provides the framework to understand, track and measure sustainability and, with access to expert advisors to help continuously improve the sustainability of their operations.

Alex Smith, Co-Founder and Partner, FuturePlus, comments: “While Nobu Hotel London Portman Place has been a sustainability conscious hotel since its inception in December 2020, we’re proud to have been chosen to support it on the next phase of its sustainability journey. FuturePlus is helping the business to identify the areas that can be improved both now and in the future, with realistic targets and timelines attached to ensure tangible results on an ongoing basis – taking a strategic, rather than purely tactical, approach. We know we can help the hotel work continuously towards becoming a more sustainable operation in 2024 and beyond, bolstered by its Level 3 Travel Sustainable certification.”

Snezana Charalambous, Executive Housekeeper and Head of ESG, Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, says: “When we started working with FuturePlus, we knew that it had a deep knowledge base we needed to tap into in order to move forwards with our sustainability efforts. By understanding elements like sustainability governance frameworks, we’ve been able to put processes and initiatives in place that we hadn’t previously considered. The FuturePlus team has been extremely supportive in helping us to develop new internal policies and processes across various aspects of sustainability, as well as providing guidance and assurance in reviewing and prioritising our goals when it comes to suppliers and partners. Having the Travel Sustainable Level 3 badge is not only important to us, but also to our sustainability-conscious guests.”

Grant Campbell, General Manager, Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, comments: “In our journey towards a sustainable future, we recognise the critical need for long-term accountability in our ESG efforts. This commitment is not just about meeting standards, but fundamentally transforming our culture to embrace adaptation and continuous learning. We understand that the path to sustainability requires speedy action and a dedication to change. By embracing swift, proactive changes we aim to lead by example in our sustainability journey.”If you need help getting started on your sustainability journey or you just want to find out more about us, we’d love to hear from you: info@future-plus.co.uk or book a demo here.