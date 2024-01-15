What is the Hague Convention 2019, why has the UK signed up to it, and how will it benefit Britain?

Photo credit Ministry of Justice

The UK government has signed up to the Hague Convention 2019, boosting to UK’s status as a global dispute resolution hub.

The government have signed a treaty which allows legal judgments regarding people and companies tied up in cross-country disputes to be recognised and enforced in the courts of other nations who have joined the Convention.

There are currently 29 parties who are already part of the Hague Convention 2019, including Ukraine, EU member state and Uruguay, who joined this year. This means UK legal judgements will be recognised and enforced in all of these countries.

Most countries have domestic rules which allow judgments from other countries to be recognised and enforced, however, these rules are different in each state.

The government believes the Convention provides greater certainty for businesses and individuals who are impacted by litigation across borders. The government argues that this will benefit businesses and people who live and work between the UK and other countries by giving them the assurance of uniform legal rules. It also added that it will help encourage international trade and investment.

Justice minister, Lord Bellamy said: “Joining the Hague Convention marks a significant step forward for the UK within private international law and strengthens our appeal to businesses as a centre for dispute resolution.”

“The robust and reliable regime the Convention offers for the recognition and enforcement of judgments will provide confidence to people and businesses who are involved in civil and commercial disputes as they live, work and do business across borders,” he added.

Commenting on the deal, Law Society of England and Wales president Nick Emmerson said: “We are pleased the UK is joining the Hague 19 Convention, which sets out to provide a framework of common rules to facilitate the recognition and enforcement of judgments from one jurisdiction to another.”

He continued: “The Convention will come into force 12 months after ratification and will apply to judgment in proceedings started after that day. By facilitating the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments, the Convention enhances access to justice for citizens and consumers around the world. It also strengthens a positive national and international environment for multilateral trade, investment and mobility.”

“It is important, however, that the UK becoming a contracting state to Hague 19 should not stop efforts to further facilitate cross border enforcement of judgments, including continued discussions to accede to the Lugano Convention,” he added.