What days will train cleaners with RMT walk out this month? Winter strikes continues into Spring

RMT Train Strikes Continue

Cleaners working on trains across the country are to stage a 48-hour strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by a number of private contractors will walk out on April 14 and 15.

The union is campaigning for a wage rate of £15 an hour, company sick pay, decent holidays and good pensions.

Train companies affected are Avanti West Coast, GWR, Northern, GTR and South East Trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Cleaners do a vital job making sure the health, safety and welfare of passengers is taken care of on a daily basis.

“It is almost criminal that many of them struggle to make ends meet and have dreadful conditions of work while the contractors they are employed by collect millions in profit every year.

“RMT is campaigning vigorously to end this super exploitation and injustice.

“Our members will continue their industrial campaign, until they have achieved fair pay and good conditions of work.

“Train companies should also hang their heads in shame for allowing contractors to exploit workers who keep their trains clean.

“Ultimately all cleaning contracts currently with private companies on the railway must be bought back in house as a matter of urgency.”

Press Association – Alan Jones