The best business books picked by CEOs

Your Spotify Wrapped excitement might have now come and gone — if you’re not still questioning why your top artist was who it was — but fortunately, a new kind of ‘year in review’ list is here to take its place.

Perlego, an educational technology company dubbed the “Spotify for textbooks” wrapped up the most-read books by business leaders this year.

The ed-tech start-up, co-founded in 2017 by Gauthier van Malderen, has created a subscription-based library that provides unlimited access to over 1m e-books.

In October, Perlego announced a $20m (£16m) funding round led by former Tesco boss Terry Leahy.

The platform is also now used in over 250 institutions across the globe, offering content from Cengage, Routledge, Cambridge University Press, Elsevier and Harvard University Press.

“As a founder, I understand the unique challenges entrepreneurs face on a daily basis,” Malderen said.

“That’s why we’re committed to providing essential resources that are accessible anytime, anywhere.”

We take a look at the top 10 below.

1. ‘Misbelief’ by Dan Ariely, Bonnier Books UK

Exploring the psychological biases and irrational beliefs that shape our decisions and perceptions.

2. ‘Reminisciences of a Stock Operator’ by Edwin Lefèvre, Dover Publications

A semi-autobiographical account offering timeless insights into the psychology and strategies of stock trading.

3. ‘Shoe Dog’ by Phil Knight, Simon & Schuster

The memoir of Nike’s co-founder, detailing the challenges, triumphs, and risks behind building one of the world’s most successful brands.

4. ‘The New Confessions of an Economic Hit Man’ by John Perkins, Berrett-Koehler Publishers

A revealing exposé of the author’s role in a global economic system that manipulates countries for corporate gain.

5. ‘More Than a Hobby’ by David Green & Dean Merrill, Thomas Nelson

The story behind Hobby Lobby’s rise to success, driven by faith values, and a passion for business.

6. ‘The Hypomanic Edge’ by John D. Gartner, Simon & Schuster

Examining how a mild form of mania has fuelled the entrepreneurial drive of some of history’s most successful individuals.

7. ‘The Keepers of the Spring’ by Adriano Moraglio & Alberto Bertone, Rubbettino Editore

Investigating how local communities in Italy have safeguarded natural springs, balancing ecology and cultural heritage.

8. ‘Confesiones de un Chef’ by Anthony Bourdain & Carmen Aguilar, RBA Libros

A candid and engaging memoir where Bourdain shares his life behind the kitchen and his thoughts on food, fame and culture.

9. ‘Summary: Brick by Brick’ by BusinessNews Publishing, Must Read Summaries

A condensed version of the book detailing the history and philosophy behind LEGO’s rise to becoming a global powerhouse.

10. ‘Banker to the Poor, The Story of the Grameen Bank’ by Muhammad Yunus, Aurum

A critical look into the influential South African elite centred around Stellenbosch and their impact on the country’s politics and economy.

All images sourced from Perlego