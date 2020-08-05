WH Smith to cut 1,500 jobs as high street and travel footfall plummets

WH Smith is preparing to cut 1,500 jobs, the high street retailer announced this morning, as it warned it expects to post a full-year loss of £75m due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said it is reviewing its store operations across both its travel and high street businesses due to lower high street footfall and a sharp drop in passenger numbers.

Read more: WH Smith revenue dives 85 per cent during coronavirus lockdown

In a statement this morning WH Smith said: “We are now starting a collective consultation on a proposed restructure which could lead to up to c.1,500 roles becoming redundant.

“This has been a very difficult decision and we are committed to supporting all our colleagues throughout this process and ensuring it is conducted fairly.

“Based on our initial assessment, we believe that the costs associated with the restructure will be in the region of £15m – £19m, reflecting the Group’s enhanced redundancy policy.”

More to follow