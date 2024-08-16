WH Smith launches first cafe in push to hospitality and food-to-go market

WH Smith

WH Smith, the 232-year-old stationery store, has now decided to move into the hospitality scene with the opening of its first café.

The café, named Smith’s Kitchen, first opened on Thursday in Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton, according to a report first seen in the Times.

The retailer said there are plans to have 495 sq ft café also launch in other hospitals.

Hospitals is an area that’s said to be one of the fastest-growing of its booming travel business.

It comes following its success in launching its own branded food-to-go range, including salads and sandwiches.

“Whether it’s in a hospital or on their journeys, customers tell us that quality food and drink options are what they prioritise most in the different locations we serve,” Andrew Harrison, WH Smith’s UK travel managing director said.

“That’s why we have been doubling-down on our food ranges and formats.”

In June, WH Smith said it “well positioned” itself for the peak summer trading period as demand for travel helped offset continued decline in its high street arm.

Total travel revenue rose eight per cent year-on-year in the quarter leading up to 1 June. Even as its high street arm noted a four per cent fall in takings.

However, group revenue rose five per cent.

Harrison added: “With the opening of our first ever own-brand café coming hot on the heels of our newly launched own-brand food range, this shows the pace of innovation across our business and commitment to delivering quality experiences and products at WHSmith for our customers and partners.”