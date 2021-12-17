Westminster group snags contract to bolster airport security in Africa

The Westminster group has won a new contract to upgrade the security systems in two Southeast African airports after a lengthy bidding process.

The contract, valued at $1.7m and funded by the European Investment Bank, will see the London-listed group supply the airports with new x-ray screening and metal detection equipment, as well as new CCTV systems and control and command centres.

Shares jumped over seven per cent to 3.05p per share by market close.

It comes despite ongoing travel restrictions that have airports and travel firms alike battling for cash.

It had been expected that the contract would be awarded at the beginning of the year, which the works being completed over the course of 2021.

However, the “global challenges created by the pandemic” meant that the deadline had been extended “several times” throughout the year, Westminster CEO Peter Fowler explained.

“With new contracts coming online and the measures we have and are continuing to put in place to mitigate the impact of the pandemic going forward, subject to any significant and prolonged changes in the global situation occurring, we remain confident for 2022 and beyond,” he added.