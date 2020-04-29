Developers have today been given the green light for a £150m plan to transform Cavendish Square into a subterranean health and wellness hub.

Property firm Reef Group has outlined proposals to turn a 1960s car park below the Georgian square in the West End into specialist facilities for the healthcare sector, as well as premium retail and leisure space.

The new health hub will total 280,000 square feet across four storeys below ground level, with entrances located on Oxford Street, Regent Street and Harley Street.

The plans have been approved by Westminster City Council via a virtual planning committee, in what is thought to be its first major application approval completed online.

“Reef Group has worked closely with Westminster City Council to design an iconic destination for London and we are delighted to have secured planning consent for the scheme,” said Stewart Deering, joint chief executive of Reef Group.

“The scheme is designed with flexibility in mind and we’re talking to occupiers from a variety of sectors. The health and wellbeing industry is predicted to grow substantially and Cavendish Square London is well placed to respond to this trend.”

Reef Group said the project is one of the West End’s largest ever developments, with doughnut-shaped floors of up to 80,000 sq ft and ceiling heights of up to 8m.

The developer said it was in advanced discussions with several potential tenants, with the scheme set to be completed in 2023.

CBRE and Savills act as agents on the Cavendish Square London scheme, while Urban R is lead architect.

