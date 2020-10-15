West End extends festive period in bid to win back shoppers

The West End is set to extend the festive shopping season as ailing retailers look to lure Londoners back into shops.

The Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Oxford Street and Bond Street on Monday 2 November and Thursday 12 November respectively, marking the earliest ever start to the festive season for the district.

The Spirit of Christmas showcase will also return to Regent Street in mid-November.

The move marks efforts by central London businesses to boost consumer confidence ahead of the crucial eight-week festive period, when West End retailers traditionally record nearly a third of their annual sales.

After an initial bounceback following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the summer, footfall across the West End has again dropped to just 50 per cent of its usual visitor numbers.

The area is now facing fresh challenges after the government confirmed that London will be placed in Tier 2 of the UK’s lockdown plan.

However, the West End today unveiled a range of safety measures in a bid to ease shoppers’ nerves about returning to the high street.

This included 24-hour cleaning and security patrols, social distancing ambassadors and additional cycle parking.

“We recognise that shoppers are frustrated and fearful, and that their usual shopping plans have been disrupted,” said Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of the New West End Company, which represents over 600 retail and leisure businesses.

“We are within easy and safe reach of millions of shoppers, and I can promise that despite the restrictions there will be no place more magical in the world to experience Christmas than the West End this season.”

Bars and restaurants in the West End were today given a boost after council leaders granted permission for venues to continue alfresco dining into the winter.

Westminster Council said it will allow outdoor heaters and umbrellas to be installed at any existing outdoor space for eating or drinking.

A popular West End road closure scheme, which has allowed restaurants and bars in Soho to keep trading throughout the summer, is set to finish at the end of this month.