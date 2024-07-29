We’re (not) lovin’ it: McDonald’s posts first sales drop since 2020

McDonalds posts first drop in earnings since 2020.

Consumers voted with their wallets in 2024 and began to shy away from McDonald’s price increases for their fast-food offerings, leading to the first drop in sales at the restaurant chain since 2020.

The fast-food giant posted a global sales drop of one per cent year on year in the three months to the end of June.

Consumers have been “more discriminating with their spending”, chief executive Chris Kempczinski said.

Net profit at the NYSE-listed company fell by 12 per cent to $2.02bn (£1.57bn). Diluted earnings per share fell by six per cent, to $2.97 (£2.31).

Kempczinski added that McDonald’s will focus on growth drivers “like chicken and loyalty”.

As inflation has eaten into earnings, many consumers have had to make tough choices about spending. Between May 2021 and May 2024, food prices rose by 30.6 per cent in the UK.

Despite McDonald’s historically affordable offering, the price of its burgers has risen in the last few years to get closer to other meal options.

The average price of a Big Mac meal in the UK rose from £4.49 in 2017 to £7.89 in 2024, a rise of around 75 per cent.

However, the company has also suffered under its attitude to the war in Gaza; consumers pulled back from the chain after it handed out thousands of free meals to soldiers in Israel.

It has begun to offer discounts to lure customers back to the store: in the US, for example, it has started a $5 (£3.9) deal for a sandwich, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

The company’s share price has fallen more than 15 per cent in the year to date.