Wells Fargo poaches HSBC’s European head of real estate finance

Wells Fargo has poached HSBC’s European head of real estate finance, as it eyes expansion.

Nicola Free, previously a managing director at AIG for over six years, brings over 16 years of experience to the position from across UK and US institutions.

Leaving HSBC after more than three years at the banking heavyweight, Free is set to use her extensive client network to bolster the US-headquartered bank.

Free, formerly vice president of Bank of America and Merill Lynch, has emerged a key figurehead in the financial services space.

Wells Fargo, which employs around 268,500 people globally, is looking to widen its commercial real estate finance business in Europe.

The path between HSBC and Wells Fargo is well-trodden, with the pair launching a blockchain-based FX settlement platform late last year.

HSBC last year snagged the former executive vice president of Wells Fargo as its new head of global banking in Europe based in London.