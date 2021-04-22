HSBC hires former Wells Fargo lead as its new head of global banking

HSBC has hired the former executive vice president of Wells Fargo as its new head of global banking in Europe based in the capital.

Stepping into the role on 15 July, Lisa McGeough joins HSBC from the California-based bank after 15 years, most recently serving as both executive vice president and head of international.

McGeough has held down the fort across banking governance and cross-border activity at Wells Fargo.

Read more: Bank of England plots closure of Leeds distribution centre

Her Wells Fargo positions span from co-head of corporate and investment banking, head of both the financial institutions and industrials groups, to being the London-based CEO of Wells Fargo Securities International.

HSBC’s new lead is set to spearhead client coverage across Europe and oversee regional product teams.

McGeough will also be tasked with tackling first line risk management, specifically credit, reputational, compliance and financial crime.

The new global head will also responsible for the Institutional Client Group and public sector teams globally, receiving reports from Simon Derrick and Michael Ellam.

Previously working in leveraged finance at Morgan Stanley, McGeough has also held markets roles at Toronto Dominion Securities and Citigroup.

The appointment comes as Philippe Henry retires from the role, and the bank entirely, later this year. Meanwhile, Patrick Nolan is set to return to his position as vice chair.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows at HSBC in Canary Wharf