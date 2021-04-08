Welcome to paradise: The most expensive island homes revealed

A visit to a tropical island may seem like a far-fetched dream for many Londoners, especially after a year spent lockdown.

While we may not be able to leave the UK for a jetsetting adventure any time soon, some people are lucky enough to call these exclusive island properties home.

From a £109.6m Fijian private resort, which counts Harry and Meghan among its previous guests, to an Antiguan villa with A-list neighbours, here are some of the most expensive island homes in the world to fuel your wanderlust on a cold, grey April afternoon.

Vatuvara Private Island Resort, Kaibu Island, Fiji – £109.6m

This luxury estate, situated on the island of Kaibu in Fiji, is an 800-acre plot of land featuring three secluded and luxurious seaside villas, with views of the beach and nearby lagoon.

The resort, which can only be accessed by private plane, features infinity pools, private beaches, indoor massage areas and dining gazebos overlooking the South Pacific Ocean.

The lucky owners currently rent out the “fit for royalty” homes to holidaymakers looking for the ultimate tropical getaway, and have previously hosted Harry and Meghan, according to mortgage broker Banknote.

Palazzate, Little Battaleys, Barbados – £88.5m

This island paradise is located in an area known as the ‘Barbados Riviera”, and includes four separate ocean front homes boasting 13,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a media room and a pool.

It also has underground parking for 18 cars, a spa and staff quarters.

Hale ‘Ae Kai, Kauai, Hawaii – £50.3m

The resort, comprised of four ocean-view pavilions, a main residence, two guest houses and a caretakers home, is one of the most expensive properties ever put on the market in Hawaii.

In total it has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 15 acres of land with an exotic fruit farm.

As well as the proximity to the beach, the home has a 1,600 sq ft infinity pool and a jacuzzi.

Villa Antiqua, Antigua – £35.5m

One of the most expensive homes to ever hit the market in the Caribbean, this property is a 12-bedroom beachfront villa boasting stunning ocean views and an array of additional guest villas and suites on the waterfront.

Neighbours of the anonymous property owner include singer Eric Clapton and fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

White Ibiza Villa, Sant Josep de Sa Talaia, Ibiza, Spain – £34.2m

At one point, this home was the second most expensive property in Spain. The mansion is just a stone’s throw away from Ibiza’s nightlife and its many beautiful beaches.

Built on around 22,000 sq ft of land, White Ibiza Villa includes 10 bedrooms, a professional tennis and squash court, a swimming pool, jacuzzi and views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Casa Guanacaste, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica – £21.4m

This resort, which was formerly owned by Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, is set in a remote, privately-owned jungle.

It includes three separate villas, each just a short walk from the beach, and featuring vaulted ceilings, a fully-equipped kitchen, an outdoor BBQ area, a private pool and verandas.

Superyacht Estate, Paradise Island, Bahamas – £17.3m

This estate has been designed for those with a passion for sailing, featuring nautical designs throughout.

The home has 6 bedrooms, a pirate-themed home theatre room and exclusive waterfront access with its own marina.

Villa Minangkabau, Bali, Indonesia – £11.4m

This luxury beachfront property has been built beneath the sacred volcano Mount Agung, and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, outbuildings and a swimming pool.

The home was originally envisioned by the renowned Hollywood film director Rob Cohen and his wife.

Sale Villa Malé, Machangolhi, Malé, Maldives – £10.6m

This 14,000 sq ft villa is surrounded by white sands and protected coral reef, which is home to multi-coloured fish.

The nine-bedroom property features stunning indoor and outdoor living areas, and a dining table in the middle of the pool for the ultimate ‘Al Fresco’ dining experience.