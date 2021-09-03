Weir Group names Barbara Jeremiah new chair

Weir Group has this morning announced that Barbara Jeremiah will take over as the FTSE 100 firm’s chairman after next year’s AGM.

Jeremiah, who spent 30 years at global aluminium giant Alcoa, will replace Charles Berry at the completion of his full nine-year tenure.

Under his leadership the Scottish firm made its long-expected exit from the oil and gas industry, selling off the division last year. It will focus purely on the mining sector.

In her three decades at Alcoa, Jeremiah held roles including executive vice president, corporate development and Chairman’s counsel.

She first joined Weir’s board as senior independent director in 2017. In addition, she has previously served as the chairwoman of Boart Longyear and as a non-executive director of Aggreko, Premier Oil and Russel Metals.

“It is a privilege to be appointed Chair-Designate of Weir as we celebrate our 150th anniversary”, said Jeremiah. “I am honoured to succeed Charles who in all respects has been an exemplary leader of our board.

“I look forward with great enthusiasm to continue working with Jon Stanton, the Weir team and the Board to chart our path forward as a global leader in mining technology, creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Commenting on his departure, Berry said: “It is an incredible privilege to serve as Chairman of Weir, a business where my father spent much of his career and a Group that I have had a life-long affection for.

“Since joining the Board in 2013, and becoming Chairman in 2014, Weir has successfully completed one of the biggest transformations in its history and is now ideally placed to prosper in the decades ahead, with a clear strategy and first-class leadership team.

“I am also delighted that Barbara will be succeeding me. She is an excellent choice for Chair, and personally, having served on the Hampton-Alexander Review [of woman in FTSE 350 leadership roles], it is also great to be handing the baton on to the first woman to Chair Weir in the Group’s 150-year history.”

When she takes up the role, Jeremiah will become the FTSE 100’s 12th female chair.