Web3 champion Opera to give browser users access to Elrond

Web3 browser Opera says it plans to give users of its platforms access to the Elrond blockchain through an integrated wallet.

The Norwegian company added Web3-browsing capabilities to its browser in 2018. Earlier this year, it also launched the first Web3-focused Opera Crypto browser.

A carbon-negative blockchain, Elrond is capable of processing 15,000 transactions per second at minimal cost.

“The synergy between Elrond and Opera is truly unique. As our technology brings radical improvements in performance and user experience, critical for the next wave of mass adoption, we are a natural fit for Opera’s efforts to support the proliferation of blockchain-based technologies,” said Elrond Network CEO Beniamin Mincu.

“We are excited to work together to usher in a new chapter of autonomous banking, where financial services are open to anyone, work near-instantly and are inexpensive.”

Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera, said the platform’s integrated non-custodial wallet puts it in a unique position to accelerate mainstream blockchain adoption.

“The seamless integration of Elrond further expands the wide array of crypto-centric services available to Opera Crypto Browser users,” she said.

“Such interoperability is becoming increasingly important for any project aiming to embrace Web3, and we are excited to have another blockchain partner join us on our mission to accelerate the evolution of the internet.”

Opera users will have access to Elrond’s native EGLD tokens, and ESDTs from the likes of Holoride, Itheum, Utrust, and Maiar DEX, making it a perfect introduction to Web3.