We ignore security threats in space at our peril

AI generated image of a British satellite

The next battlefields will operate in orbit and failure to prepare will leave Britain vulnerable to new forms of conflict and economic disruption, says Ben Bridge

If anyone was in any doubt the world is in its most precarious state since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, then news that Vladimir Putin plans to spend more on defence next year than any time since the Cold War should sound alarm bells across NATO capitals on both sides of the Atlantic.

The UK’s total defence expenditure is currently £68bn, only behind the US and Germany among NATO allies. However, eight NATO countries currently spend more than the UK as a percentage of GDP, with the UK at 2.3 per cent of GDP with ambitions to increase that proportion to 2.5 per cent. As a former Royal Navy officer, and listening to the growing chorus from senior military commanders, past and present, I can only agree that the UK must prioritise the defence challenges that lie ahead of us.

The convergence of defence and space is reshaping the global security landscape, transforming what was once a domain of exploration and communication into a strategic imperative for nations. This is a reality the government must now confront as it considers the call for evidence for its Strategic Defence Review.

As countries grow increasingly reliant on space for national security, the urgency for robust space defence capabilities has never been more pressing. The threat is known by our armed forces: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, recently highlighted the UK’s military space efforts are not keeping pace with evolving adversarial threats, signalling that more decisive action is required. Such warnings demand immediate attention. Failure to address this growing challenge could leave the nation vulnerable to new forms of conflict and economic disruption.

Space is no longer just an arena for scientific discovery or commercial ventures; we now rely on space every day for our economy and society to function, and it has consequently become a critical domain for national security in a broader sense. The UK’s 2021 integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy emphasised this by identifying space as “critical national infrastructure”. This acknowledgement should remain central to any ongoing government deliberations, and I remain confident that the strategic defence review won’t deviate from this perspective.

Taking a stance in the space domain

As the government evaluates its next steps, it is crucial that the UK does not adopt a passive stance in the space domain. Instead, the country must assert its influence, protect its assets and ensure it can operate freely in space. Achieving this demands the development and maintenance of cutting-edge, UK-based sovereign capabilities that keep us ahead of potential adversaries. This will not only require technological superiority but also a comprehensive strategic vision that integrates space into the broader national-security framework.

Government reforms, particularly in defence procurement, as outlined in their manifesto, are essential, and closer collaboration between government and industry will be crucial for building space capabilities.

Such collaboration must extend beyond government and industry to include academia, drawing on the best of British innovation and expertise to respond to emerging threats with agility and foresight. By fostering an environment of partnership and innovation, the UK can build a defence ecosystem capable of adapting to the complex challenges of the 21st century.

Looking ahead, it is evident that the connection between defence and space will only deepen. The UK stands at a pivotal moment, with a unique opportunity to lead in this domain by leveraging its rich history of innovation, strategic alliances, and dedication to global security. However, assuming a leadership role will require more than investment in technology; it necessitates a holistic approach that integrates space into the broader defence and security strategy. This comprehensive approach will not only fortify national security but also bring substantial economic benefits, aligning with the government’s ‘make, sell, buy more in Britain’ strategy.

The decisions made now will define the UK’s position in this new era of strategic competition, allowing us to maintain our leadership among allies while keeping ourselves and our friends ahead of adversaries

As the government considers responses to its Strategic Defence Review and wider industrial strategy, it is evident the UK must mobilise all its resources to meet the challenges ahead. The groundwork laid today has the potential to secure not only our own national interests and economic prosperity, but shape the future of our mutually-beneficial global security.

The decisions made now will define the UK’s position in this new era of strategic competition, allowing us to maintain our leadership among allies while keeping ourselves and our friends ahead of adversaries. It is imperative the UK seizes this opportunity, embraces collaboration, and prioritises sovereign capability along with the benefits it brings from both an economic and national-security perspective. We must lead with the vision and determination that have long defined the UK’s role on the world stage.

Ben Bridge is UK chairman at Airbus Defence and Space