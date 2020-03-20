We can all perform small acts of heroism at this time

It is a very unusual person who has not felt fear this week. As a society, we tend to think that we are in control, yet what is happening around us tells us we are not — maybe we never have been.

As a former government chief nursing officer, I know we have the very best minds in the NHS and Department of Health continually assessing and acting on the coronavirus situation. I know that over the coming months, life will not be easy for them — or any of us — but I am grateful for all that they are doing and will do.

However, if we are going to get through the coming months, we will also need to play our part as individuals, by being brave and being kind.

What does kindness look like? It looks like the nurse who, despite their fears, goes into work day-after-day to care for the sick. It looks like the doctor who has stepped out of their field to support their colleagues under stress.

But it also looks like the shopkeeper who puts together bags of hand gel and distributes them for free; it looks like those who have self-isolated with a temperature or cough; like those who put notes through neighbours’ doors offering help. Those of us who have worked in the NHS know full well that heroes do not always wear capes.

Charlie Mackesy’s beautiful book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse follows a child exploring his fears and vulnerabilities about life in wise and gentle company. He learns about the importance of kindness to self and others; he discovers that there are times when others believe in us more than we believe in ourselves; he realises that “Sometimes just getting up and carrying on is brave and magnificent”.

And when he asks, “What is the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” the horse replies simply, “Help”.

For NHS staff, helping is normal — it is in their DNA. However, it is clear that the strain on our NHS, our communities, and our society will require an enormous effort from everyone.

Within our communities, particularly those most vulnerable, one of the bravest things they will do over the coming months is to simply ask for help. Help when they have no one to get their shopping, help when they feel lonely, help when fear threatens to overwhelm.

In these coming days, churches across the capital will start to worship in very different ways too, such as through live-streaming services. In this time of change, we will also step up and extend the support they already provide for the vulnerable, whether it be through increased donations to food banks, ensuring supplies get to those who can’t leave their homes, and keeping night shelters open wherever possible. We may not meet in the normal way as gathered congregations, but we are bound together in word, as communities, and in prayer.

And to those working in the NHS, I want to tell you that it is okay to ask for help. To look after us, you must look after yourselves.

Finally, yes, I will be praying. Every day, I will pray for those who are anxious, those who are isolated, those who are sick and those who care, and those involved in medical research. Remember, God has given us not the spirit of fear, but rather of power, love and sound mind.

We can all perform small acts of heroism that make a world of difference.



Main image credit: Getty