Watches of Switzerland boosted by luxury watch demand in first half-year results since listing

Watches of Switzerland said today that strong demand for luxury watches had helped it boost sales and profit in its first half-year results since floating in May.

The high-end retailer said revenue grew 17 per cent to £428.7m in the six months to 27 October and adjusted profit before tax was up 112 per cent to £26.5m.

Like-for-like sales grew 10.3 per cent which the company said was driven by higher luxury watch sales.

However, the company said it had made a £9m loss before tax in the period, which it attributed to £34.2m costs from its initial public offering and subsequent refinancing.

The group floated in London in May at 270p per share, valuing the company at nearly £650m.

The retailer floated 34 per cent of the company and said it would use the £220m raised to slash its debt pile.

Today it said net debt had fallen to £92.1m compared with £234.9m in the prior year.

Shares rose 0.3 per cent to 325p this morning.

The company said “the markets for luxury watches remain robust in both the UK and US”.

The retailer said today it had acquired four showrooms from Fraser Hart for £31.7m.

Watches of Switzerland boss Brian Duffy said: “With a good project pipeline, we are well positioned to deliver against our strategic targets going forward.”