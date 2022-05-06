Watch the moment a group of ‘unruly’ Brits brawl on a plane to Amsterdam before being arrested

Screenshots from two Twitters users who shared the videos (@MayaWilkinsonx and @Fahim15L4M)

A group of rowdy Brits were arrested in Amsterdam after a brawl on a flight from Manchester.

Dutch airline KLM apologised to passengers caught up in the fight on 5 May, confirming the “unruly” passengers had been detained upon landing.

Video footage shared on Twitter by @MayaWilkinsonx showed a physical altercation in the aisle of a plane, with multiple individuals appearing to punch and kick another multiple times.

Other passengers can be heard screaming and shouting, as cabin crew try to separate the passengers.

Another Twitter user, called @Fahim15L4M, posted another video, tweeting that the “person recording says he was getting booted off for racially abusing other passengers.”

Nice flight to dam today x pic.twitter.com/4FqulwXN2d — Maya Wilkinson (@MayaWilkinsonx) May 5, 2022

In a statement to City A.M., KLM said: “Today we had some unruly passengers on our KLM 1070 flight from Manchester to Amsterdam. The captain and cabin crew put an end to a brawl between two groups of passengers.

“All involved were arrested upon arrival at Schiphol Airport. No delay occurred. KLM does not tolerate aggression against employees or passengers. We apologise to our passengers who may have been affected by the incident.”

The Royal Marechaussee at the airport has been contacted.