Watch: Reporter violently removed and dragged away by Chinese officers during live broadcast at Beijing Olympics

A Dutch reporter was in the middle of a live broadcast when Chinese security officials showed up, surrounded him and dragged the journalist away.

During a live report on broadcaster NOS, on Friday night, the reporter, Sjoerd den Daas, was mid-air when security officials interrupted and dragged him away.

Another officer held his hand in front of the camera to obscure the view, while the reporter tried to continue speaking to it. The studio anchor back in the Netherlands, as well as millions watching the news bulletin, were left baffled.

A shocked International Olympic Committee called the event ‘unfortunate’ and said it was ‘an isolated incident’.

“Obviously, we have been in touch with the NOS, the state broadcaster, and it was an unfortunate circumstance,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said.

“I think someone was being overzealous. The reporter was able to, very quickly afterwards with the help of officials there, do his piece to camera.”

The NOS, however, said there had been no contact with the IOC.

“Neither NOS management, nor the chief editors of News and Sport, our Olympic team leadership in Beijing, or our correspondent himself has spoken to anyone from the IOC about yesterday’s incident,” an NOS spokesperson said.

In recent weeks, we, like several foreign colleagues, have been hindered or stopped several times by the police while reporting on subjects related to the Games. — Sjoerd den Daas (@sjoerddendaas) February 5, 2022

Games participants, including media, are restricted to a “closed loop” during the Games, which includes the venues, the media centre and the accommodation.

All participants must remain in that loop for the entire duration of the Games as part of China’s health measures to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread during the Games, which will end on 20 February.