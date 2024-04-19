Watch: M&C Saatchi looks ahead to new senior team

M&C Saatchi has felt headwinds from the wider economy

Media stalwart Zillah Byng-Thorne said this morning that ad agency M&C Saatchi, which she now chairs, still had “much more to do.”

The former head honcho at publishing giant Future was parachuted in as executive chair at M&C Saatchi last year, after former CEO Moray MacLennan ended a decades-long association with the firm.

He will be replaced on a permanent basis by former channel 4 exec Zaid Al-Qassab next month, with Byng-Thorne dropping the ‘executive’ and heading to the boardroom full time.

Profit fell during the last 12 months of last year, as client marketing budgets were squeezed amid the cost of living crisis, the agency said in a statement to markets this morning.

