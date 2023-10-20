Watch: Lord Hammond on Tories’ ‘populist turn’, post-Brexit financial services and his crypto vision for the future

Lord Philip Hammond said he has been “dismayed” by the “populist turn” the Conservatives took.

Former chancellor Lord Hammond tells City A.M. of his vision of crypto and blockchain as the future of the UK’s post-Brexit financial services sector – as well as sharing some damning criticism on the “populist turn” of the Conservative party.

Now serving as chair of and shareholder of blockchain firm Copper, Hammond joined City A.M. for a sit down interview at the firm’s Soho HQ.

Watch below: