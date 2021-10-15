Watch as half-shredded Banksy picture sells for £18m in London

A Banksy picture which was half sliced by a shredder concealed in its frame when it was sold at auction fetched £18.4m when it went back under the hammer in the same room in London last night.
Watch the full report.
