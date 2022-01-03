Warner Music snaps up David Bowie’s songs in $250m deal

David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of “The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004.” Warner Music has today announced a deal to purchase Bowie’s entire music catalogue (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Warner Music has snapped up the rights to David Bowie’s entire song catalogue for a reported $250m in the latest music industry mega-deal.

Warner will own the rights to Bowie’s 26 studio albums produced across his six decade long career as well as the album Toy which was released after his death in 2016. The catalogue which includes hits such as Let’s Dance, Heroes, Life on Mars? and Ziggy Stardust is believed to be worth $250m the FT first reported.

Warner’s co-chair and chief executive, Guy Moot, said Bowie’s music was “one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history.

“His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media,” Moot said.

“We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

Today’s agreement follows an announcement last year of an agreement between Warner Music Group and the Bowie estate through which Warner Music had licensed worldwide rights to Bowie’s recorded music catalog from 1968. With the new deal with Warner is now home to Bowie’s body of work as both a songwriter and recording artist.

On behalf of the David Bowie Estate, Allen Grubman said: “We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”

This year music legends including Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner and Bob Dylan have sold their music catalogues for eye-watering sums. Just last month Springsteen agreed to sell his catalogue to Sony Music for a reported $550m while Tina Turner sold some of her greatest hits to BMG for $50m.

