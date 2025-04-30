Warfare review: Alex Garland returns with a

Alex Garland imagined a future conflict in last year’s dystopian drama Civil War, and will do so again in the summer as the writer of long-awaited sequel 28 Years Later. Before that, however, he returns to the director’s chair to portray real-life combat in the absolutely haunting Warfare.

The film is a re-enactment of co-writer/director Ray Mendoza’s real-life experiences as part of Navy SEAL team Alpha One on November 19, 2006 during the Iraq War. Following the Battle of Ramadi, the platoon capture a multi-story house in insurgent territory. What starts as a surveillance mission soon turns deadly as multiple attacks gravely injure members of the team leading to the penned-in soldiers forming a plan of escape.

The script and story are strictly based on testimony from the platoon members, and told in real time following a brief pre-title sequence featuring the platoon in happier times. There are no smiles after that, as the audience is pulled along from one shocking event to another. The true horror of war, where long stretches of mundanity are broken by seconds of terrifying chaos, is brought to life through Garland’s direction and Mendoza’s narrative perspective.

The storytelling is as lean as it gets, telling little about the men on screen, only following their reactions. While it robs the talented cast of some characterisation, the trade-off is a nerve-shredding ninety minutes that never allows you to pause for breath. The camera rushes from the screaming wounded to their shellshocked comrades, barely able to believe what they are living through. Considering the claustrophobic setting, the filmmakers make every movement feel vast.

Garland remained somewhat apolitical in Civil War, a stance that softened some of its impact. There is an obvious bias here due to the story being told from the perspective of Americans, but the message focuses on the grit of those on the front line. It honours those who carry out the orders, who face situations no training drill could prepare you for. While not entirely a critique of war, it certainly offers a more sober tale than most flag-waving dramas.

The documentary-style film is brought to life by a lineup of some of the most in-demand actors around. Joseph Quinn makes you feel every twinge as one of the wounded, while Will Poulter and Kit Connor have the mental impact of what’s happening silently carved into their performances. Charles Melton, perhaps better known for romcoms, captures your attention in the final act as a soldier forced to take control.

Shocking and urgent, Warfare may be one of the most affecting films you’ll see this year. A tribute to those who make snap decision in impossible scenarios, the closing credits revealing the real-life inspiration will only increase your respect for those involved.

Warfare is in cinemas from 18th April.