War ready to spread Wings and Soar to another win

Wings Of War was a winner under Hugh Bowman in January.

REGULAR horse racing fans in Hong Kong will flock through the gates at Happy Valley today for another competitive and exciting nine-race programme.

With legendary jockey Hugh Bowman riding at the top of his game, bank on his partnership with striking grey sprinter WINGS OF WAR to provide a winning combination in division one of the Violet Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

Bowman, and this former Group Two winner of the Mill Reef Stakes when trained by Clive Cox, struck gold when overpowering smart speedster Aurora Lady over the course and distance back in January, and is now only four pounds higher in the ratings.

Subsequent awkward gates and tough journeys have played havoc when attempting to add to that success, but there was plenty to like about his recent performance over the course and distance last month.

On that occasion, from the ‘coffin-box’ draw of 12 and taken to the tail of the field, the six-year-old flashed home down the straight to finish just under three lengths in sixth to prolific track winner Beauty Destiny and just behind Gustosisimo, who won at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Having not looked 100 percent fit before that contest, but since having moved well in a recent trial, his chance now looks obvious, especially with an inside gate in two in his favour.

The likes of strongly fancied Power Koepp, Romantic Son, Giant Leap and Denfield all have claims on their best form, but if Wings Of War gets a trouble-free journey he will be hard to beat.

Bowman will be fancied to strike again later on the card when he resumes his partnership with Eason, who is due a change of fortune in the second division of the Violet Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

This former four-time course-and-distance winner has not visited the winners’ circle for nearly two years but has posted several encouraging performances to suggest this is his chance to shine.

This is a tough and competitive handicap to call however, with several rivals including Bundle Award, Chateauneuf, Storming Dragon and Crimson Flash all having claims on their best form, so it may be a race best watched.

A more attractive proposition is to support SOARING BRONCO who gets a first-rate chance to get another win on his CV, in the Ewo Challenge Trophy (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

This New Zealand-bred gelding has been called many names this season, mostly not complimentary, when letting his supporters down on numerous occasions.

Trainer Pierre Ng looks to have worked the oracle however, by equipping the four-year-old with a pacifier and cowls which has suddenly seen a resurgence in form, including an overdue success at Sha Tin in March and then a gallant effort behind progressive Top Time over the course and distance earlier this month.

With an ideal low draw in his favour, leaving him mapped for a trouble-free journey, he now looks to have a golden opportunity to score another victory.

