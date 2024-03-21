Wales play down club v country row over Aaron Ramsey ahead of Euro 2024 play-off

HENSOL, WALES – MARCH 20: Aaron Ramsey (R) warms up during the Wales Football Training Session at The Vale Resort on March 20, 2024 in Hensol, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Wales manager Rob Page has played down tensions with Cardiff over the inclusion of captain Aaron Ramsey in their squad for tonight’s Euro 2024 play-off against Finland.

Ramsey has not started a game for club or country in six months but could be involved in Cardiff as Wales look to set up a decider with Poland or Estonia for a place at this summer’s tournament.

The midfielder’s call-up prompted complaints from Cardiff manager Erol Bulut about a lack of communication but Page insisted: “I don’t know what all the fuss is about.

“We just want the player fit, Cardiff and ourselves. I don’t need to have a conversation with the [Cardiff] manager. If there is a breakdown in communication, it’s between their manager and medical team.”

Wales are favourites to win the play-off semi-final against Finland but Page insists they are not taking their opponents lightly as they seek to reach a third consecutive major tournament.

“The biggest learning curve for me over the last 12 months, irrespective of who we are playing against, is we have to bring our A-game,” Page added.

“Our record at home is exceptional and we’re in good form. Most of the squad are out playing football for their clubs, training has been excellent.

“We are all quite relaxed but not underestimating the challenge. There’s everything to play for but we’re fully prepared for it.”

Two more spots at Euro 2024 are up for grabs in the League B and C play-off paths, which feature the likes of Ukraine, Iceland, Georgia and Greece.