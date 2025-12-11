Waitrose Partners With SOLUM to Introduce Electronic Shelf Labels Nationwide

Waitrose and SOLUM have announced a partnership to deploy Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) across all Waitrose stores.

The rollout, planned for completion in 2026, will reduce the time spent on manual ticket updates, freeing up Partners to spend more time providing customers with the service Waitrose is renowned for.

SOLUM’s Newton Pro ESL was selected for its premium design, outstanding durability and quality, reliable performance, and suitability for the fast-paced demands of food retail.

Its refined aesthetic aligns with the look and feel of Waitrose stores, while its rapid update speeds and long-lasting operation support the high level of accuracy required across fresh, ambient and specialist categories. Newton Pro also includes a built-in button feature that can help streamline everyday operational tasks such as indicating stock status, offering Waitrose additional flexibility as its digital capabilities continue to grow.

Mark Duckworth, Country Manager UK & Ireland at SOLUM, commented:

“This milestone reflects the strength of SOLUM — not only in product quality and design, but in how closely we have aligned our goals with Waitrose throughout the process. From the initial PoC, our teams worked side by side to support their ambitions and ensure the solution delivered meaningful value in store. We’re proud to contribute to the high standards Waitrose sets and see this as an important step in enabling further innovation across the sector.”

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at https://www.solumesl.com/en.

