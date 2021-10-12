Waistcoats and aviators: Lockdown TV drives fashion sales

John Lewis has revealed how lockdown TV inspired fashion and lifestyle trends over the past year.

Television series replaced the shop window, the retailer said.

In March 2021, searches for aviator sunglasses and sales of AND/OR flare jeans rose after 1970s-set The Serpent aired on the BBC.

Sales of waistcoats jumped 114 per cent between May and August this year thanks to Line of Duty fans. John Lewis said it was certain about the trend as before the latest series of Jed Mercurio’s hit cop show aired, waistcoat sales were down 75 per cent.

Women’s wellington boots sales soared 53 per cent after Jeremy Clarkson’s farming programme Clarkson’s Fairm aired in July.

Shoppers were turning to nineties fashion after the Friends Reunion episode aired. After writer Dolly Alderton spotted a green Whistles dress that looked similar to one worn by Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel, sales shot up 400 per cent.

In November 2020, The Undoing caused sales of colourful coats to rise by 49 per cent and online searches for neck scarves increased by 148 per cent.