Wagamama: Price has to be ‘really good’ to lure discerning customers back

The boss of Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) Andy Hornby said food quality and value for money has to be “really good” to get customers back into restaurants, amid a gloomy period for the casual dining sector.

Speaking to City A.M., he said that post-pandemic customers are more “discerning” about where they choose to dine as they have become more cautious about spending during a period of soaring inflation.

“I think we have to be realistic that customers post-Covid are definitely being more discerning,” he said. “Your food quality and value for money has to be really good to get customers back.”

Hornby added he has noticed the return in the number of diners eating out, after the pandemic-led trend of customers ordering takeaways, seems to be slowly fading away.

“I think people are really enjoying going out, which is great to see… good quality businesses are definitely seeing a recovery in terms of dining volumes,” he said.

TRG, which owns a slew of casual dining chains and pubs, its most popular being Japanese inspired eatery Wagamama, reported a 10 per cent rise in total revenue in the first half of the year to £467.4m.

The London-listed firm also reported a 15 per cent rise in adjusted EBITDA as it was boosted by a return to travel and sunny weather via its Brunning & Price Pubs chain and concessions stand business.

TRG raised its annual profit expectations off the back of its positive trading.

Earlier this year TRG said it would reduce its estate, which includes the Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito chains, by about 30 per cent, as it looked cut loss making sites to boost profit.

Wagamama remains the company’s golden goose with the group revealing plans to open six sites during the year and setting a target to open between eight to 10 sites per year from 2024 onwards.

“Everybody knows that the cost of living pressures are still there for our customers… food inflation is definitely slowing but it’s definitely a better outlook than it was six months ago,” Hornby said.

“[However] there have been strong inflationary pressures over the last 12 months. We’re not complacent but we are very pleased with our performance and I think that’s been generally recognised.”