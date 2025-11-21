Voyage can burst Warrior’s Bubble in Jockey Club Cup

Voyage Bubble landed the Hong Kong Triple Crown last season.

FANS of Hong Kong equine superstars Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble will be out in force at Sha Tin on Sunday, when their champions step out onto the turf as part of a top-class 10-race programme.

The David Hayes-trained Ka Ying Rising, rated the world’s best sprinter, returns to his local track following his demolition of Australia’s best speedsters in the world’s richest turf race , the £10 million Everest, last month.

Following a hugely impressive trial over six furlongs last week, his trainer has been quoted saying he looks to have improved further, and it should be another stroll in the park for the five-year-old who is seeking to extend his winning sequence to 15 in the Group Two BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (7.40am) over six furlongs.

At his probable odds he will be unbackable, but it’s still worth an early morning alarm , just to watch this flying machine in action.

Reputations are put on the line when two of the best middle-distance performers in the world, Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble, lock horns in the BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (8.50am) over 10 furlongs.

Romantic Warrior, the world record holder for winning around £21m in prize money and a winner of 10 Group One contests, returns after an extended injury lay-off, but trainer Danny Shum is still very bullish after some encouraging trials about his chances of showcasing his champion qualities.

Nothing went right for five-time Group One winner Voyage Bubble on his seasonal reappearance over a mile last month, but connections are confident he will leave that form well behind

With only a neck separating the pair in Romantic Warrior’s favour over the course and distance last year, and the local handicappers giving them both identical ratings, it is anyone’s guess who will come out on top.

Maybe with a race under his belt, VOYAGE BUBBLE will have a fitness edge, which could prove the deciding factor over his rival, and jockey Zac Purton seems confident about his chances.

POINTERS

Voyage Bubble 8.50am Sha Tin