Voters oppose higher taxes and want Rachel Reeves sacked

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer are losing the support of voters, who are opposed to higher taxes.

The majority of UK voters would be opposed to higher taxes despite pressures on public finances, a new poll has found.

Analysis by economists has suggested that Rachel Reeves will have to raise taxes by as much as £50bn in the Autumn Budget, with property owners and pension pots reportedly set to be targeted by the Chancellor.

But a new YouGov poll has shown that some 58 per cent of voters believe higher taxes would not be justified.

The poll showed that 42 per cent of Labour voters believed tax hikes would be justified while 39 per cent said they would not, according to The Times.

The research also uncovered the public’s lack of trust in Keir Starmer’s government as 43 per cent of voters backed a Cabinet reshuffle, with 55 per cent of voters claiming Reeves should be sacked as Chancellor.

Over a third of Labour voters (35 per cent) said a reshuffle should take place and a majority of Labour voters backed Reeves’ dismissal.

Tax rumours swirl around No 10

The YouGov polling comes as Starmer is shaking up his No 10 team and Reeves is looking for more expert advice on fiscal policy.

The Prime Minister is set to appoint Minouche Shafik, who served as the deputy governor of the Bank of England and deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, as his economics adviser.

He is also replacing the principal private secretary Nin Pandit, a senior civil servant, as part of a wider reshuffle.

Reeves has reportedly promoted pensions minister Torsten Bell to provide her with help ahead of the Autumn Budget.

The economist John Van Reenen will also become Reeves’ “growth adviser” and focus on boosting productivity, according to Politico.

No top ministerial reshuffle is expected though junior positions could be switched up, with parliament set to return on Monday after a pause lasting a month and a half.

The Labour government will be locked in for a busy few months, with officials expected to move ahead with an investment strategy for the defence sector and further work on reforming the welfare state.

Treasury officials are laying the groundwork for the Autumn Budget, with rumours around bank taxes and the housing market already worrying bigwigs in the City.

The government is expected to confirm the date for the Budget, which will subsequently allow the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to begin drawing up its forecasts on growth and public finances.