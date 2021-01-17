Volunteer for vaccine trials as part of national effort, urges government

As the vaccine rollout gathers pace the government is urging the public to play their part by volunteering for vaccine trials as well as helping elderly relatives with jab appointments.

The NHS has vaccinated around 45 per cent of those aged over 80 in England and more than 1m have been invited to book an appointment.

It is the largest vaccination programme in British history with more than 3m people having already received their first dose.

The government has pledged to offer vaccinations to those over 70, care home residents and staff, NHS workers and extremely vulnerable individuals by mid February.

To help with the process, the Department of Health is calling on the public to play their part by signing up to three pledges to help support the vaccination programme.

As well as helping relatives with appointments, the public can sign up to the NHS Volunteer Responder scheme which helps support the most vulnerable with shopping, prescription collection and transport to and from appointments.

“We recognise that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs,” health secretary Matt Hancock said.

As well as supporting the vulnerable with appointments, the government is calling on the public to volunteer for clinical trials for vaccines and treatment.

Yusuf, a TfL worker, volunteered to take part in the Novavax vaccine after losing a family member and colleague to the virus. He described the trial as a “really positive experienced” and urged other people to “step up”.

And in a bid to combat anti-vaxxer conspiracies the public is being urged to share “trusted NHS advice” with friends and family.

“I urge everyone, no matter who you are, what you do or where you’re from, to come forward and take on our three pledges. Everyone has a part to play in this national effort – to protect our NHS, our loved ones and other people’s loved ones too.”