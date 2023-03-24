Volt Bikes

VOLT is a multi-award winning British manufacturer of electric bicycles. We are focused on producing pioneering e-bike technology and promoting greener transport choices.

By offering flexible and affordable payment options; our aim is to make cycling inclusive and accessible for everyone. With our network of over 100 dealers nationwide you can test ride a VOLT bike anywhere in the UK.

Our ebikes are practical, stylish, durable and suitable for multiple sectors including commuters, commercial shared fleets, leisure riders and off-roaders.

Electric bicycles provide sustainable mobility and promote well-being and fitness. They make cycling easier and fun; they make our cities greener and encourage positive transport choices.

We are the go-to resource within the active transport sector; promoting sustainable active transport and advising on sustainable transport strategies for corporates and public sector across the UK.

Our mission is to electrify UK cycling and increase the adoption of environmentally friendly and healthier transport modes.