Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Improving London’s carbon footprint with VOLT

Despite the efforts of both the national government and the Mayor, London’s air pollution challenge remains. Research has identified London as one of the most polluted cities in the world by nitrogen oxide levels, close to Beijing and Delhi. It is clear that to overcome London’s air quality challenge, businesses and individuals across London will all need to play their part.

One of the simplest ways to tackle London’s air pollution challenge is to seek out alternative motorless forms of transport for inner-city journeys, such as cycling. Road vehicles are responsible for more than half of the capital’s nitrogen oxide and particulate matter pollution; and with research from the Urban Transport Group expecting e-bikes to replace more than 100 million car and taxi trips across the UK, there’s never been a better time to drive forward the cycling revolution.

Traditional cycling is however limited by the distance a rider can physically cover. Riders may also need to consider a change of clothes, maybe even a shower; it’s not always ideal to turn up at your destination out of breath and sweaty – and if you intend to carry any cargo even a small hill can pose a significant challenge for the average person.

At VOLT we believe that e-bikes are the most accessible and sustainable transport solution for Londoners and London businesses. E-bikes bring a unique benefit offering a sustainable, healthy alternative to fossil fuel transport that is a far more practical solution than a conventional cycle. In fact, we are so committed to cycling in the capital that we named our latest e-bike after our great city. The London is a perfect urban machine, its design draws inspiration from the needs of riders on the streets of the UK’s capital, from commuting to exploring the VOLT London is ideal for tackling the urban landscape.

Hand-built in the UK, VOLT’s e-bikes are suitable for multiple sectors including commuters, leisure riders, off-roaders, and commercial shared fleets. Our aim is to make cycling inclusive and accessible for everyone; with multiple flexible payment options our range of affordable award-winning e-bikes are helping individuals and businesses across the city to embrace sustainable transport solutions.

We are very excited to be partnering with TFL in their latest ULEZ Scrappage Scheme, and in offering exclusive purchase discounts we continue our campaign to establish e-bikes as the number one green choice in mind when considering alternatives to current transport modes. We are also offering free test-rides for all consumers and businesses from our London Bridge showroom; whatever your experience, VOLT is here to guide you through the journey of understanding the benefits e-bikes will have for you or your business.

For readers who may not qualify for the Scrappage Scheme, you can still make the move to electric transport with minimum financial outlay. You can purchase a VOLT e-bike tax free via the government’s cycle to work scheme. The scheme, which most firms in London now offer, provides users with a significant discount on the cost of an e-bike and allows you to spread your payments. We also offer interest free finance to consumers and finance and fleet solutions for businesses.

The responsibility for London’s air pollution does not just sit with individuals, it is also a duty firms operating in our city must take on. We are the go-to resource within the active transport sector; promoting sustainable active transport and advising on sustainable transport strategies for corporates and public sector businesses across the UK. We are pleased to be at the forefront of this burgeoning sector, having partnered with London businesses, like Deliveroo and the NHS, to provide fleet e-bikes for their people to get across town in a sustainable, healthy, and speedy way.

Our mission to improve London’s air quality through the increased adoption of environmentally friendly and healthier transport modes is well under way. We are incredibly excited for what the future holds and, if the last ten years is anything to go by, e-bikes and sustainable transport in general has a very bright future.