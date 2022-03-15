Volkswagen’s output into question as Ukrainian wire harnesses become biggest supply chain issue

Volkswagen said its 2022 output could be in question because of a war-induced shortage in wire harnesses. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Volkswagen’s boss Herbert Diess warned that this year’s output could be put in danger as a shortage of wire harnesses has become the group’s biggest supply chain issue.

“The war in Ukraine has put our existing outlook into question,” Diess said this morning during a press conference, adding that the market will remain volatile for the next four years.

According to the chief executive, a halt in the supply of wire harnesses – which are unique to each model – could oblige the world’s second largest automotive manufacturer to lower expectations, bringing them even lower than the eight million forecast in December.

Even though Volkswagen has relocated its factories from Ukraine to North Africa and eastern Europe, an increase in raw material costs is also expected to drive up prices for both electric and fuel cars.

The war-induced surge in costs continues to hit the whole automotive market, forcing giants such as Tesla to increase prices.

The Austin-based car maker was forced today to increase its China and US prices for the second time in a few days, following a surge in the cost of aluminium, palladium and nickel.

Tesla announced an increase between 5 and 10 per cent for all its US models, while in China Model 3 and Model Y went up by 5 per cent.

“Tesla and SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics,” the billionaire tweeted yesterday. “And we are not alone.”

Tesla has reportedly bought significant quantities of aluminium from Russian giant Rusal, whose founder Oleg Deripaska features among the oligarchs sanctioned by the UK.