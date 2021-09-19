Volcano erupts on Canary Island of La Palma

The Teneguia volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has erupted after authorities warned an eruption was due following a recent spate of earthquakes.

Spain’s National Geographic Institute detected more than 4,000 tremors last week in the Cumbre Vieja national park around the volcano, which is located in the far south of the island.

The island was put on yellow alert on Tuesday, the second of a four-level alert system but extreme seismic activity was detected this weekend.

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded 100 meters below the surface yesterday, while more tremors were detected on this morning, the largest at a magnitude of 3.8.

Teneguia last erupted in 1971.