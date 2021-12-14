Vodafone to auction the world’s first ever text message as an NFT for refugee charity

Vodafone announced today that it will auction an NFT of the world’s first ever SMS text message – which read ‘Merry Christmas’, and was sent on the network in December 1992.

Through the auction, Vodafone will be raising money for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support the 82.4 million people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution.

The exclusive NFT guarantees ownership of a unique, detailed replica of the original communication protocol of the first text message ever transmitted. The auction will be conducted in Paris on 21 December by Aguttes, the first independent auction house in France.

Largely active in the international art and luxury market, it expects to gather bidders from all around the world for this sale. The buyer will pay with Ether cryptocurrency.

Ahmed Essam, chief exec Vodafone UK, said: “We’re proud to be bringing together a major technology innovation from our past with cutting-edge technology of today, to help people in desperate need of support. This initiative embodies our ‘Together We Can’ spirit.”

Auction house founder Maximilian Aguttes said: “The first printed book, the first phone call, the first email – all these inventions have changed our lives and communication in the world. This first text message received in 1992 is a historic testament to human and technological progress – we are delighted to be able to support the sale of this landmark piece of history for this cause.”