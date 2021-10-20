Vitamin Vacay: Booking reveals travel predictions for 2022

Going away on holiday in 2022 will be people’s preferred form of self care, says travel website Booking.com.

In a research conducted across 31 countries and published today, Booking.com has revealed its 2022 predictions, highlighting how after 18 months of pandemic, travel optimism is getting back as people adjust to the “new normal”.

Almost 74 per cent of people has affirmed that travel helps their mental and emotional wellbeing, while 84 per cent believes having a vacation planned has a positive impact on their life.

“As we look towards the year ahead, we’re seeing a lot of excitement and anticipation for people to return to travel, whether it’s domestically, abroad, the trip of a lifetime or just saying yes to whatever travel opportunity comes their way, and it’s our mission to make it easier for everyone to do just that,” said Booking.com’s regional manager Ryan Pearson.

People are also expected to re-establish work-life boundaries, with 73 per cent saying they will use holidays as a time to completely log off work.

Booking’s other predictions revealed that travellers will be more mindful of their trips – with 54 per cent of them agreeing it’s important that their trip is beneficial to the local community at their destination – and will want to meet new people while away.

Montpellier and Santo Domingo have emerged as people’s top destinations for 2022.