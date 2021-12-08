Visa rolls out crypto advisory service for banks and retailers

The payments industry is predicted to reach $3 trillion in annual revenue by 2023

Visa has today launched a global crypto advisory service for banks and merchants, as digital currencies gain traction.

The world’s largest payment processor will educate financial institutions, which are keen to attract and retain customers, about cryptocurrencies as demand for such services has rocketed.

Their new offering is also aimed at merchants exploring non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, and central banks around the world which are looking into digital currencies.

The payment processor’s network currently enables digital currency to be bought, sold and taken custody of. A Visa credit card also allows users to earn bitcoin when shopping, and USD Coin – a cryptocurrency pegged directly to the US dollar – for settling transactions.

A new global study by Visa showed nearly 40 per cent of crypto owners surveyed would be likely or very likely to switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto-related products in the next 12 months.

Last month Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter to turn his full attention to cryptocurrency.