Virgin Media O2 owner fuels speculation of mobile firm float

One of Virgin Media O2’s owners has added to speculation of an anticipated float of the £31bn mobile arm.

Mike Fries, chief executive of Liberty Global, suggested to investors that a public listing of the mobile and broadband firm could be as soon as next year.

On a call with investors, Fries said: “We have also talked about from time to time public listings, as a way of unlocking value, and we may pursue some of these strategies in 2022,” according to The Daily Telegraph, who first reported the story.

Virgin Media O2 said before that it would weigh a listing within three years.

The company – which is jointly operated by Liberty and the Spanish Telefonica – is valued around £31bn and has 47m customers.