Virgin Galactic shares take-off after astronaut test flight announcement

Potential astronaut will have to fork out $450,000 to fly to space with Virgin Galactic.

Space-tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings said on Monday that a four-member test flight will take place in May and that it aims to launch its first commercial flight in late June.

Shares in Virgin Galactic jumped four per cent after the company said the May mission would be the final test of the spaceflight system and astronaut experience before it opens up for commercial services.

Virgin Galactic, backed by billionaire Richard Branson, had in May last year delayed its commercial service to the first quarter of 2023 due to supply-chain crisis and labor shortage.

After completing a lengthy upgrade for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft in February, Virgin Galactic re-opened ticket sales for spacecraft flights, setting the price at $450,000 per person with an initial deposit of $150,000.

“Returning to space is what we have all worked towards,” said Mike Moses, president of spaceline missions and safety.

The mission crew will consist of Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Hue, Luke Mays and Beth Moses.

Reuters